Here and Now: Say it Maulana before it is too late

Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, Chairman of the All India Muslim Personal Board, has spoken to a senior journalist recently. I found some confusion in the stand of the Maulana. First he says that the Personal Law Board would remain neutral in the upcoming elections and would not support any political party. In the same breath, he adds, “…Instead, it (the Board) likes to focus on a message of unity and social harmony, calling for voting out forces that spread hatred.”

Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani

Now the question arises who is in power and whom does he want the Board followers (the Muslims, of course) to vote out that entity?

Doesn’t it mean that the Board is not neutral? It wants the Muslims to oust those in power (there are no guesses to know who is in power).

It shows that the Maulana does not wish to name the party in power at the Centre. Maybe he will say it later or may be stick to this not so vague position until the elections are over.

Rachakonda Fort — a disappointing visit

The boys and girls who have come from all over India to work in Hyderabad would like to explore the history, geography and cuisine of the city and its surrounding.

This is a great opportunity for the government of Telangana State to showcase its varied facets, some of which are matchless.

The guest workers as well as the local go by the information given on ‘Sites to Visit’ type portals on the internet. They are allured by that information because it catches their attention. But some of them find out they have been fooled by the insufficient and sometimes misleading data on the Net. Many of these sites are, mind you, not manned by the government.

It is just last week that a group of ‘InfoTech’ boys and girls went to Rachakonda. They thought it would be fun to spend a reasonably cold winter day.

Rachakonda is in the memory of many a citizen because a police commisionerate by that name is operating for the last few years.

Rachakonda Fort, located about 90 km from Hyderabad is in Yadadri Bhongir district. The remnants of this strong fort are still alluring. It has a long, long history beginning from 14th century. It served as the capital of a small kingdom that finally fell into the hands of Bahmani Empire in 1430 CE. It also has some influence of the great Vijayanagar Empire because parts of it were under the occupation of the Hampi headquartered rulers.

According to published information Rachakonda Kingdom originated in 1350 CE and was finally consumed by the Bahmanis in 1475. When Qutb Shahi kings took over reign of this part of the Bahmanis in 1518 AD Rachakonda came under their rule. From there on its independent history is consumed by changing times.

This group of youngsters was met by a group of a dozen Lambada tribal women at the entrance of the fort who demand money to give them passage. The group paid a few hundred rupees and moved on.

After a few meters they met another group of tribal women who also wanted money to allow them to move any further. The youngsters had to shell down few hundred more bucks to move on.

There is no shelter for the tourists; there is no snack bar either. In fact, there is no nothing for the tourists. The group went about the place without any guide and returned mostly unhappy.

Is this how the young K T Rama Rao, rumoured to be the next democratically elected ruler of Telangana promoting Telangana and its surroundings to the public? Should he not take more interest in giving a fillip to such places which can be visited by both the local public and others? Beware Mr. Rama Rao, time is running out for action.