Here is where Bhola Shankar’s pre-release event to be held

Bholaa Shankar's pre-release event will be held this weekend

Photo of Safoora Sohail Safoora Sohail|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 31st July 2023 12:54 pm IST
Chiranjeevi's HUGE fee for his next movie

Hyderabad: Chiranjeevi, Tollywood’s megastar who has ruled the film industry for more than three and a half decades, is now working on his forthcoming film Bhola Shankar, which is planned to release on August 11, 2023.

BookMyMBBS

Pre-release event for Bhola Shankar

According to the latest information, Bholaa Shankar’s pre-release event will be held this weekend.

A report in 123 Telugu said that the event will take place in Vijayawada. However, no formal announcement has been made by the team.

MS Education Academy

The film, which is set to be released in theatres globally on August 11, 2023, also stars Keerthy Suresh, Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Surekha Vani, Sri Mukhi, Hyper Adhi, Viva Harsha, and others in prominent roles.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi would be next seen in Bhola Shankar.

Tags
Photo of Safoora Sohail Safoora Sohail|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 31st July 2023 12:54 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button