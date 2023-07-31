Here is where Bhola Shankar’s pre-release event to be held

Hyderabad: Chiranjeevi, Tollywood’s megastar who has ruled the film industry for more than three and a half decades, is now working on his forthcoming film Bhola Shankar, which is planned to release on August 11, 2023.

Pre-release event for Bhola Shankar

According to the latest information, Bholaa Shankar’s pre-release event will be held this weekend.

A report in 123 Telugu said that the event will take place in Vijayawada. However, no formal announcement has been made by the team.

The film, which is set to be released in theatres globally on August 11, 2023, also stars Keerthy Suresh, Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Surekha Vani, Sri Mukhi, Hyper Adhi, Viva Harsha, and others in prominent roles.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi would be next seen in Bhola Shankar.