Here is Yash-starrer Toxic’s alleged plotline, story goes viral

Hyderabad: Yash’s upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is one of the most-anticipated releases in Indian cinema. The gangster drama is scheduled to hit the screens on March 19, 2026. While not much has been revealed until now, the plot has recently surfaced on the website of its UAE distributor, Phars Film, shedding light on the story.

The Plot of Toxic

According to the viral plot, the movie is set in Goa, between the 1940s and 1970s. It tells the story of a man who builds a criminal empire in a time when colonialism is fading, and crime syndicates are rising. The film is described as a thrilling saga about power, betrayal, and survival. As smuggling routes become battlefields and loyalties fall apart, paranoia becomes essential for survival. The man’s choices have powerful consequences, but the deepest force within him is the darkness inside.

Toxic Cast and Production

The film stars Yash, along with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. This is Yash’s 19th movie and the first after his success in the KGF films. Toxic has been shot in Kannada and English, and it will also be dubbed in other languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The movie is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

Controversy Over the Teaser

A teaser for the movie was released in January to mark Yash’s birthday, but it caused some controversy. Some viewers liked Yash’s new role, but others were unhappy with the explicit content shown. The teaser also led to complaints from the Women’s wing of the Aam Aadmi Party and the National Christian Federation. They raised concerns about scenes in the teaser that they felt were inappropriate or offensive.

Box Office Clash

Toxic will clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, at the box office on March 19. Fans are excited to see Yash in this new, intense role as the release date approaches.