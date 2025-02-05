Hereditary Imam of Ismaili sect Aga Khan IV passes away

The Aga Khan IV Prince Karim, the spiritual leader of the Ismaili community and billionaire philanthropist, passed away in Lisbon on Tuesday, February 4. He was 88 years old at the time of his passing. Known for his philanthropy, the Aga Khan Trust for Culture under his aegis had also funded the restoration of the historic Qutb Shahi Tombs complex in Hyderabad (among other things in India).

His death was announced on a notice on the website of the Aga Khan Development Network – the development organisation he founded stating that he passed away peacefully. “His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, 49th hereditary Imam of the Ismaili community, passed away peacefully in Lisbon on 4 February 2025, aged 88, surrounded by his family.”

Prince Karim was the founder and chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network. The announcement of his successor is likely to follow soon.

“As we honour the legacy of our founder, Prince Karim Aga Khan, we continue to work with our partners to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities across the world, as he wished, irrespective of their religious affiliations or origins,” said the notice.

Prince Karim Aga Khan inherited his title of the 49th Imam of the Ismaili community in 1957 at the age of 20. Among other projects of the AKTC, Humayun’s tomb in Delhi is one that was fully restored and is widely appreciated for the work. He was born in Switzerland and he had British citizenship. The head of the Ismaili sect was also a friend of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

He is survived by his children Princess Zahra, Prince Rahim, Prince Hussain and Prince Aly Muhammad, and four grandchildren. Last year during the formal inauguration ceremony of the Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad, his son Prince Rahim had come for the event.

