Hyderabad: Restoration of historic Qutb Shahi tombs complete after 11 years

Hyderabad: It is not everyday that history lovers have something to cheer for in the city, given the sorry state of our heritage. Which is why Sunday, July 28, 2024, will probably go down as a watershed moment in the years to come, as it marks the formal completion of the spectacular restoration of the historic Qutb Shahi tombs complex in the city by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) and the state. Running for 11 years

A testament to perseverance and grit in the face of several hurdles since restoration works began in 2013, the AKTC has perhaps set the bar and tone for restoration of monuments and heritage sites high. On Sunday, the organisation formally held the completion ceremony of the Qutb Shahi tombs at the site. Apart from Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi and AKTC’s top names, Prince Rahim Aga Khan was also present during the event.

AIMIM President Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi and Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy attended the completion ceremony of the Tajain and Araish restoration work at Quli Qutub Shah Heritage Park. Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi thanked the State Government and the US Consulate. pic.twitter.com/75MgotNjqP — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 28, 2024

Headed by CEO and conservation architect Ratish Nanda in India, the AKTC has literally changed the face of the Qutb Shahi tombs. From restoration of monuments to landscaping and painstakingly redoing the intricate designs, the Qutb Shahi tombs complex is now probably the best heritage site for both locals and tourists to visit in Hyderabad.

When restoration began at the 106-acre site in 2013, the Qutb Shahi tombs was in fact in peril. One part of the Badi Baoli – one of the stepwells – had collapsed. Luckily, in spite of legal issues, the AKTC was able to quickly act and managed to save the stepwell. Since then, step by step, the AKTC in association with the state government changed the entire site for the better.

The more recent addition is the green-tiled dome of Sultan Mohammed Qutb Shah’s tomb, which has now been adorned with glazed green tiles in all its glory. The tilework on the monument at the Qutb Shahi Tombs has brought in much joy amongst heritage enthusiasts especially given that it is one of the few heritage sites in Hyderabad that is being fully restored. Prior to this, the restored stepwells in the historic Qutb Shah tombs also bagged the ‘Award of Distinction’ at the UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation.

What next for AKTC and the Qutb Shahi tombs?

On Sunday’s event, Asaduddin Owaisi while speaking at the event, asked Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy to consider the proposal by the AKTC to also manage the Qutb Shahi tombs. This will be an important step if the Telangana government does in fact opt for this, as the site will be managed with global standards, in line with its restoration.

“I remember coming here as a child. I request the chief minister to consider the proposal of the AKTC to maintain the tombs,” stated Owaisi.

The green tiled dome of Sultan Mohammed Qutb Shah in the tombs complex. (Image: Lipi Bharadwaj)

Prince Rahim Aga Khan also said that the AKT has restored 10 major garden (monuments) around the world. He added that one of the ethical principles of the Aga Khan network is is to work towards a sustainable environment. “Today’s ceremony doesn’t mark the end of the AKTC in Hyd. There are also discussions on the management of the site,” he added, referring to the same proposal mentioned by Owaisi.

Qutb Shahi tombs the next big tourist attraction?

The historic site is today becoming a major attraction for tourists thanks to the spectacular restoration carried out by the AKTC. The Qutb Shahi tombs has close to 100 structures, which include tombs, a Hamam (Turkish bath), mosques, gardens and unmarked graves, apart from stepwells.

The Qutb shahi tombs was historically connected to the Golconda fort, which was a walled-city before Hyderabad was founded in 1591. However, today, due to local encroachments on the site, the pathway connecting the fort and the tombs complex has been built upon. The necropolis is the royal necropolis of the Qutb Shahi or Golconda dynasty (1518-1687), which once ruled from the Golconda fort, and later founded Hyderabad in 1591.