Here’s Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapur’s combined net worth

Mumbai: Love is in the air in Tinsel town, ever since romantic photos of two Bollywood‘s brightest actors, Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapoor emerged online confirming their relationship. The two are currently holidaying together in Spain.

While their the stars and their family remain tight-lipped about their relationship status, fans and the media alike can’t help but wonder whether this is the start of a new chapter for the young couple. As Ananya and Aditya continue make headlines for their personal life, let’s quickly have a look at on the professional side and massive net worth’s of these young talents actors.

Ananya Pandey’s Net Worth

Ananya Pandey, the vivacious and talented actress, has swiftly become one of Bollywood’s most sought-after newbies. Ananya has accumulated an estimated net worth of Rs 40 crore thanks to a run of great films and a fascinating on-screen personality. Her transformation from a star child to a rising star in her own right has been nothing short of incredible.

She made her debut back in 2019 with Punit Malhotra’s Student Of The Year 2, has indeed come a long way and has created her own space in the industry.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s Net Worth

Aditya Roy Kapur, Bollywood’s dashing hunk, has captivated hearts with his outstanding acting abilities and irresistible personality. According to various reports, Aditya’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 98 crore.

Combined Net Worth

As speculations about Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapur’s alleged romance circulate, their respective net worth serve as a testament to their meteoric success in the entertainment industry. Their combined net worth is around Rs 138 crores. Pretty huge, isn’t it?

Whether their romance is the talk of the town or their professional accomplishments are the focus of the media, one thing is certain both of these stars have a bright and exciting future in the industry ahead of them.