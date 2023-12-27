Here’s BIG update on Jr NTR starrer ‘Devara’ teaser

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th December 2023 4:15 pm IST
Here's BIG update on Jr NTR starrer 'Devara' teaser
Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR (Instagram)

Mumbai: Building more anticipation about the Pan-India film ‘Devara’ starring Jr NTR, makers seem to release the much-awaited teaser soon. Music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander shared his excitement.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Jr NTR and director Koratala Siva’s ‘Devara’ is one of the most anticipated films of 2024.

Recently, rumours about the makers planning to release the teaser have gone viral.

MS Education Academy

In the latest update on this action saga, Anirudh who is also composing the music for Devara, added fuel to rumours and shared his reaction to the upcoming teaser.

To tease his fans, Anirudh took to X and wrote, “#Devara teaser @tarak9999 and #KoratalaSiva Excited #AllHailTheTiger.”

The film which is set against the costal lands is helmed by Koratala Siva the film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

‘Devara’ will be released in two parts.

The first part of the film will be released on April 5, 2024. ‘Devara’ marks the first collaboration of Janhvi with the ‘RRR’ actor.

The film’s music is done by Anirudh Ravichander with R Rathnavelu being the cinematographer.

The official release date of the second part of the film is still awaited.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th December 2023 4:15 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button