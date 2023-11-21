Here’s BIG update on Salman Khan’s Tiger 4, release date

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently enjoying the success of their recently release Bollywood movie Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is inching towards the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide. It stars Emraan Hashmi in the antagonist role.

And now, latest update about the movie’s next part will leave you are super excited! Salman Khan’s super-hit franchise is about to enter its fourth installment and Bhaijaan himself confirmed it. Yes, you read that right!

Salman and Katrina promoted Tiger 3 on Star Sports during World Cup 2023 finals. The actress spoke openly about her neighbour, Virat Kohli.

When asked about Virat’s progress, Katrina said that it is interesting to see Virat only grow over the years. When the actress was praising Virat, Salman Khan interrupted and said that people watched him from Tiger to Tiger 3 and hinted about Tiger 4.

Yes, Salman said, “And you also saw from Tiger 1 to Tiger 3 and that too at 57. Now wait for Tiger 4 at 60.”

Just after Salman Khan made his statement about the next installment of Tiger, fans have started a debate about when the film will hit the screens in 2026. Salman Khan is currently aged 57 and it is predicted that he will come with Tiger 4 at the age of 60.

As self-proclaimed critic KRK recently targeted Bhaijaan and said that ‘Tiger Budda Hai’ referring to Salman Khan, the superstar is trying to say that he is Tiger even at the age of 57 and will remain at 60s too.

The actor is currently over the moon as Tiger 3 was well received by the audiences at the box office. The movie is running in theatres pan India and has minted more than 224 crores at the box office domestically.