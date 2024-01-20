Here’s Guntur Kaaram Netflix release date

Hyderabad: Guntur Kaaram, Telugu movie starring Mahesh Babu, was released in theaters on January 12, 2024. The movie is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Haarika and Hassinee Creations banner.

The film is a family drama that revolves around the relationship between a mother and son. The movie has received mixed reviews from the premiere shows.

Guntur Kaaram has crossed the 200 crore mark in worldwide collections. It is the first Telugu film to achieve this feat in 2024, and is expected to break more records in the coming weeks.

Ramanagadi Mania in full swing 😎 Shattering records on a blazing note 🔥 #GunturKaaram storms into history, setting an ALL-TIME REGIONAL FILM RECORD with 2️⃣1️⃣2️⃣Cr+ in its First Week ❤️‍🔥#BlockbusterGunturKaaram 🌶️



Super 🌟 @urstrulyMahesh #Trivikram @MusicThaman @sreeleela14… pic.twitter.com/mWlaNoLD5A — Guntur Kaaram (@GunturKaaram) January 19, 2024

If you are interested in watching the movie on OTT, here’s what we know.

According to reports, the movie is expected to arrive on Netflix in 28 days of the film’s theatrical release. The same report suggests that the movie will most likely land on Netflix in February second week. However, the official confirmation of the release date is expected to be out soon.

Another source, suggests that the movie is expected to be released on Netflix in March 2024.

We will have to wait for an official announcement from Netflix to know the exact release date of the movie on the platform.