Mahesh Babu leaves Hyderabad, where is he right now?

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu, the superstar of Telugu cinema, has traveled to Germany for the technical work of his upcoming movie, tentatively titled SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli.

Mahesh Babu was spotted at Hyderabad airport yesterday morning along with wife Namrata Shirodkar who came to see him off. Check out the video below.

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli are joining hands together for the first time and the film will be a large-scale grand flick which is touted to be a jungle adventure movie. Reportedly, the movie is being made at a massive budget of over Rs 1000 crores.

Mahesh Babu’s latest release, Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, has collected over 200 crores worldwide and running succesfully in theatres.

His fans are eagerly waiting for SSMB29, and it is exciting to see him collaborate with SS Rajamouli for the first time. The film is expected to be a visual spectacle, and the audience is eagerly waiting to see what the duo has in store for them.