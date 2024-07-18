Here’s how Ambani family celebrated grand reception of Anant-Radhika’s wedding with employees

Mumbai: Following the extravagant wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the Ambani family hosted a heartfelt reception to express their gratitude to employees and household staff who contributed to the success of the grand event.

Held on July 15 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, the reception was a testament to the Ambani family’s appreciation for their dedicated team.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said, “Jai Shri Krishna, welcome to all of you. This is the last celebration of Anant and Radhika’s wedding ceremony, but for me this is the most important celebration.”

The employees and household staff were treated as guests of honour. They were warmly acknowledged and thanked profusely by the Ambani family and other dignitaries present.

One of the employees said, “First of all thanks to them, I have been with Reliance family since last 9 years. I am proud that I am working with this company. Inviting us in such a grand event means a lot to us.”

An employee also appreciated Reliance Foundation Chairperson and founder Nita Ambani for her efforts to bring the essence of Varanasi to the grand event, “This is so amazing of her to personally visit Varanasi and bring India to the world and the world to India.”

Nita Ambani also said, “I can see so many familiar faces here who have been with us for many many years.”

Newlyweds Anant and Radhika also joined in to thank the employees for putting in their hard work and making the grand event a success.

“Because of you all, our family is united. You all are a part of our family,” Anant said.

An employee also wished the newlywed, saying, “We wish Anant and Radhika all the very best for your new beginnings. Congratulations once again.”

The highlight of the evening was a mesmerizing musical concert led by legendary composer A R Rahman, featuring performances by renowned singers including Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Udit Narayan, Sukhvinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Neeti Mohan, and Jonita Gandhi.

An employee expressed her enthusiasm saying, “It was a dream come true moment for me to witness AR Rahman perform live. I am a huge fine of him. Really grateful to be here.”

This musical extravaganza brought together the Ambani family, guests, and employees in celebration.

Apart from the musical delights, the reception featured various experiences, such as the Dashavatar show, which showcases the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu, and the Banaras experience, offering glimpses of the cultural richness of Varanasi.

The culinary offerings, spanning multi-cuisine delights, added to the evening’s ambiance and were appreciated by all attendees.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, expressed his gratitude to everyone present and requested blessings for a happy married life with Radhika.

The wedding festivities began with a lavish ceremony on July 12, followed by a ‘Shubh Aashirvaad’ ceremony on July 13, which saw the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and distinguished religious leaders.

The subsequent grand reception on July 14 was attended by prominent figures from the entertainment industry.