Here’s how Gulf-based expats can apply for a Saudi eVisa online

Expatriates residing in Gulf countries are now allowed to apply for a Saudi tourist eVisa online.
According to an announcement on Thursday, September 1 by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism, expatriates in the Gulf are eligible to apply for an eVisa.
Here’s how to apply for the Saudi eVisa online
Step 1: Create an online account
- Visit the official website; here
- Next, click on ‘Register’ under the ‘Login Of Individual Visitors To Saudi Arabia’ category
- Then, type in your email address and create a password and confirm it
- After that, type in the ‘captcha code’ and click on the ‘Register’ button
- Next, go to your email inbox, and click on the link to activate your account
- Then login again with your new account and enter the captcha code. Click the ‘Login’ button.
Step 2: Create a new visa application
- After you have logged in, click on the white tab labelled, ‘Add a new application’ on the right of your screen
- Then go through the terms and conditions and click on ‘agree’
Step 3: Fill out the Saudi e-Visa application for GCC expats
Enter the e-visa information
- Select visa type: Tourist
- Transport mode: Air, land, sea or open
- Select the Saudi Mission
Enter personal information
- Type in your first and last name
- Select your nationality
- Type in your residence visa number which is your UID (Unified Number) number
- Enter the expiry date of your residence visa
- Select the issuing country
- Type in your occupation
Step 4: Upload the documents
- Passport-sized photograph
- Passport copy
- Residence visa copy
Step 5: Enter your passport details
- Passport number
- Issuing country
- Date of expiry
- Date of birth
- Passport type: Normal
- Date of issue
- Place of birth
Enter other details
- Select your marital status
- Gender
- Address in Saudi Arabia
Step 6: Enter your travel date and select type of tourist visa:
Select the port of entry
- Jeddah
- Al Madinah
- Riyadh
- Dammam
- Dhahran
Enter your expected entry date
Next, select your tourist visa type:
- Single
- Multiple
Next, select if you want to perform Umrah
- After that, enter the captcha code, and click the ‘Save’ button