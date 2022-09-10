Here’s how Gulf-based expats can apply for a Saudi eVisa online

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 10th September 2022 11:40 am IST
How Gulf-based expats can apply for the Saudi eVisa online
Expatriates residing in Gulf countries are now allowed to apply for a Saudi tourist eVisa online.

According to an announcement on Thursday, September 1 by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism, expatriates in the Gulf are eligible to apply for an eVisa.

Here’s how to apply for the Saudi eVisa online

Step 1: Create an online account

  • Visit the official website; here
  • Next, click on ‘Register’ under the ‘Login Of Individual Visitors To Saudi Arabia’ category
  • Then, type in your email address and create a password and confirm it
  • After that, type in the ‘captcha code’ and click on the ‘Register’ button
  • Next, go to your email inbox, and click on the link to activate your account
  • Then login again with your new account and enter the captcha code. Click the ‘Login’ button.

Step 2: Create a new visa application

  • After you have logged in, click on the white tab labelled, ‘Add a new application’ on the right of your screen
  • Then go through the terms and conditions and click on ‘agree’

Step 3: Fill out the Saudi e-Visa application for GCC expats

Enter the e-visa information

  • Select visa type: Tourist
  • Transport mode: Air, land, sea or open
  • Select the Saudi Mission

Enter personal information

  • Type in your first and last name
  • Select your nationality
  • Type in your residence visa number which is your UID (Unified Number) number 
  • Enter the expiry date of your residence visa
  • Select the issuing country
  • Type in your occupation

Step 4: Upload the documents

  • Passport-sized photograph
  • Passport copy
  • Residence visa copy

Step 5: Enter your passport details

  • Passport number
  • Issuing country
  • Date of expiry
  • Date of birth
  • Passport type: Normal
  • Date of issue
  • Place of birth

Enter other details

  • Select your marital status
  • Gender
  • Address in Saudi Arabia

Step 6: Enter your travel date and select type of tourist visa:

Select the port of entry

  • Jeddah
  • Al Madinah
  • Riyadh
  • Dammam
  • Dhahran

Enter your expected entry date

Next, select your tourist visa type:

  • Single
  • Multiple

Next, select if you want to perform Umrah

  • After that, enter the captcha code, and click the ‘Save’ button

Step 7: Confirm the application data

Step 8: Select your medical insurance

Step 9: Make the payment

Step 10: Receive the Saudi e-visa

