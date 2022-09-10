Here’s how Gulf-based expats can apply for a Saudi eVisa online

Expatriates residing in Gulf countries are now allowed to apply for a Saudi tourist eVisa online.

According to an announcement on Thursday, September 1 by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism, expatriates in the Gulf are eligible to apply for an eVisa.

Here’s how to apply for the Saudi eVisa online

Step 1: Create an online account

Visit the official website; here

Next, click on ‘Register’ under the ‘Login Of Individual Visitors To Saudi Arabia’ category

Then, type in your email address and create a password and confirm it

After that, type in the ‘captcha code’ and click on the ‘Register’ button

Next, go to your email inbox, and click on the link to activate your account

Then login again with your new account and enter the captcha code. Click the ‘Login’ button.

Step 2: Create a new visa application

After you have logged in, click on the white tab labelled, ‘Add a new application’ on the right of your screen

Then go through the terms and conditions and click on ‘agree’

Step 3: Fill out the Saudi e-Visa application for GCC expats

Enter the e-visa information

Select visa type: Tourist

Transport mode: Air, land, sea or open

Select the Saudi Mission

Enter personal information

Type in your first and last name

Select your nationality

Type in your residence visa number which is your UID (Unified Number) number

Enter the expiry date of your residence visa

Select the issuing country

Type in your occupation

Step 4: Upload the documents

Passport-sized photograph

Passport copy

Residence visa copy

Step 5: Enter your passport details

Passport number

Issuing country

Date of expiry

Date of birth

Passport type: Normal

Date of issue

Place of birth

Enter other details

Select your marital status

Gender

Address in Saudi Arabia

Step 6: Enter your travel date and select type of tourist visa:

Select the port of entry

Jeddah

Al Madinah

Riyadh

Dammam

Dhahran

Enter your expected entry date

Next, select your tourist visa type:

Single

Multiple

Next, select if you want to perform Umrah

After that, enter the captcha code, and click the ‘Save’ button

Step 7: Confirm the application data

Step 8: Select your medical insurance

Step 9: Make the payment

Step 10: Receive the Saudi e-visa