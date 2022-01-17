Here’s how SRK once surprised his fans in Dubai, video is unmissable!

Mumbai: The ‘King of Romance and Bollywood‘ Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved and successful actors across the globe. The superstar made his acting debut with the 1992 film Deewana and since then there is no looking back for him. The charisma, persona, style, acting and, most importantly, dialogue delivery is what makes SRK the ‘Badshah of B-town’ and we can never get enough of him.

And now, just imagine a situation where SRK is right in front of you, doing all sorts of sweet things for you. Yes, that’s exactly what had happened with a few fans in Dubai. In video that dates back to 2016, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen surprising his fans by donning various roles — a morning jogger, a shopkeeper and say what? even a waiter!

None of his fans there knew what was coming until King Khan made his surprising, shocking and unbelievable entry leaving everyone in disbelief. By sweeping a fan off her feet while she was jogging to serving food in a restaurant, this video is something that you shouldn’t miss.

The video is part of a campaign by Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM) called “Be My Guest”.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a comeback on big screen with Pathan opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Essaying a vertically challenged role in ‘Zero’ was SRK’s last big screen outing, which hit the screens in December 2018.

After having reportedly turned down over 20 scripts, the exciting films that SRK has in store are Pathan, Comedy action-thriller with Raj & Krishna DK and Immigration Comedy with Rajkumar Hirani.