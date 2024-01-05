Here’s Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s combined net worth

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, officially married her longtime beau and celebrity fitness coach, Nupur Shikhare in a heartwarming ceremony on January 3. The couple signed official papers in an intimate affair attended by close friends and family members.

Pictures from their special day have been making rounds on the internet, sparking curiosity among fans.

As fans delve into the lives of the newlyweds, details about their combined net worth have become a hot topic. Keep reading to know about the net worths.

Ira Khan’s Net Worth

According to reports, Ira Khan boasts an estimated net worth of approximately Rs 4.9 crore. Additionally, being a part of Aamir Khan’s family, she is set to inherit a portion of his substantial wealth, estimated at Rs 1862 crore, along with her brothers Junaid Khan and Azad Rao Khan.

Nupur Shikhare, Aamir Khan and Ira Khan (Instagram)

Nupur Shikhare’s Net Worth

On the other hand, Nupur Shikhare, the celebrity fitness coach

by profession, having been the celebrity trainer for his now-father-in-law Aamir Khan and Sushmita Sen, amongst many others. He has an estimated net worth of around Rs 8.2 crore.

Together, their combined net worth stands at an impressive Rs 13.1 crore.

Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare’s Wedding In Udaipur

Following the official paperwork, Ira and Nupur are set to celebrate their union with wedding festivities scheduled from January 8 to 10 in Udaipur. The grand event will be attended by Aamir Khan and his family, who are arriving in Udaipur today, January 5, to oversee the preparations for the upcoming celebrations. Nupur and Ira will be taking pheras in a traditional Marathi ceremony, as per reports.