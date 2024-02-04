Here’s Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram OTT release date and platform

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated action-packed drama “Guntur Kaaram” directed by the talented Trivikram Srinivas has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline. Now, fans can rejoice as Netflix officially announces the OTT release of this film on February 9. It will be available in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Rowdy Ramana ni cinemascope 70 mm lo choosaaru. Ippudu Netflix lo choodandi 🎬😎

Box Office Triumph

When Guntur Kaaram released on January 12th, 2024 amidst festive celebrations around the Sankranthi festival; there were other big-ticket releases such as Hanu Man by Prasanth Varma; Naa Saami Ranga featuring Nagarjuna or Venkatesh’s Saindhav- but despite facing stiff competition at the box office earning over Rs. 200 crores worldwide proving once again how much people love this flick which only increased when news broke about its digital premiere date causing a lot of chatter online regarding what twists turns to await us.

A Third Collaboration

“Guntur Kaaram” marks Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas’ third collaboration together after successful outings like “Khaleja” and “Athadu” – their synergy promises nothing short of excellence.

SS Thaman’s music elevated the entire cinematic experience – his impactful background score heightened visual appeal leaving audiences enthralled.

Following the release of his film ‘Guntur Kaaram’, Mahesh Babu went to Germany to prepare for his forthcoming flick with SS Rajamouli.

As the film gears up for its digital debut, fans can delve into every aspect of the superhit film, appreciating Mahesh Babu’s outstanding performance. Mark your calendars for February 9, and get ready to witness the magic of “Guntur Kaaram” once again!