Here’s Mirzapur season 3 Amazon Prime release date

Mumbai: Fans of the popular crime thriller web series, Mirzapur, have been eagerly anticipating the release of its third season. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Rasika Dugal among others, the show is centered on a power struggle between rival gangs and the mafia in a city called Mirzapur.

The first season aired in 2018 to both critical acclaim and popularity with viewers the second followed two years later and continued this story – with Kaleen Bhaiya (played by Pankaj Tripathi) battling it out against Pandit Brothers (Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey). They fought over control during blood-soaked scenes between them ending season two leaving fans desperate to know what happens next.

Well according to reports, you won’t have to wait much longer as the release date is out. As per the latest buzz, Mirzapur 3 is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in late March 2024. An official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

Apparently, all filming plus post-production work has already finished meaning trailers, etc could be coming out soon too – which makes sense if rumours about its air date are true.

The show is likely also introduce some new characters and twists, adding to the excitement and intrigue of the fans.