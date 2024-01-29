Here’s Munawar Faruqui’s net worth, car collection, house & more

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is celebrating his victory as the winner of Bigg Boss 17. He defeated the other four finalists to grab the title. Abhishek Kumar secured the runner-up position, while Mannara Chopra claimed the second runner-up title. The show concluded last night and Munawar is trending everywhere on the internet.

Munawar, known as the Dongriwala, entered the show with a massive fanbase and won hearts with his gameplay, the way he faced personal challenges and the way he handled everything when targeted. This marks his second reality show victory after winning Lock Upp in 2022 hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

As he continues to trend online, fans are eager to catch a glimpse of his luxurious lifestyle.

Munawar Faruqui’s Net Worth 2024

Now a household name, Munawar’s net worth has received a significant boost with his Bigg Boss 17 win, earning him a prize of Rs. 50 lakh. Hailing from humble beginnings in Gujarat, his estimated net worth, as per multiple reports, is an impressive Rs. 8 crore. His income streams include stand-up comedy shows, a music career, reality shows, and brand endorsements. Post-winning Bigg Boss 17, Munawar will see huge growth in net worth.

Stand-up Shows And Instagram Fees

For stand-up shows, Munawar reportedly charges between Rs. 1.5 to 2.5 lakh per performance. With 11.9 million followers on Instagram, he reportedly earns around Rs. 15 lakh for a sponsored post.

Munawar Faruqui Bigg Boss 17 Earnings

According to reports, the comedian charged Rs 7 to 8 lakh per week in Bigg Boss 17, totalling around Rs. 1 to 1.2 crore for his 15-week stay. Combined with the prize money, Munawar took home approximately Rs. 1.7 crore.

Munawar Faruqui Car Collection

His car collection includes — Mahindra Scorpio, MG Hector, Toyota Fortuner, and a Hyundai Creta, which he won during Bigg Boss 17.

House In Mumbai

It is said that Munawar owns a luxurious flat in Mumbai. However, not many details about his Mumbai flat are available on the Internet. Munawar occasionally shares glimpses of his lavish home on Instagram and in vlogs.