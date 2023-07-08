Here’s Niharika Konidela, Chaitanya’s net worth 2023

Hyderabad: Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, who were once a power couple, have recently finalised their divorce, which has made waves in the entertainment industry.

She wrote in her official statement shared via Instagram, “Chaitanya and I have decided to mutually part ways and ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move on. Thank you to my family and friends who have been pillars of support. I request privacy for us to navigate this new normal in private. Thank you for understanding.”

As word of their divorce spreads like wildfire, it’s worth noting how much money each of them has amassed over the course of their careers.

Niharika Konidela’s Net Worth

Niharika Konidela, a well-known actress and television host, hails from one of the biggest families ‘Konidela family’ in the Telugu film industry. She has reportedly amassed considerable wealth through her involvement in the entertainment industry. Niharika’s net worth is estimated to be ($4 million) Rs. 33cr. Her talent, charisma, and diverse range of projects have all contributed significantly to her financial success.

Chaitanya Jonnalagadda’s Net Worth

Chaitanya Jonnalagadda has established himself as a notable figure in the corporate world through his business ventures and investments. His personal net worth is impressive ($3 million) Rs. 24cr, according to a report in Hans India. His forays into entrepreneurship and strategic investments have undoubtedly contributed to his financial success.

As Chaitanya and Niharika embark on separate journeys, their net worths serve as evidence of their achievements and financial independence. It remains to be seen how their careers and personal lives will change in the aftermath of their divorces, but their stories will undoubtedly continue to captivate audiences.