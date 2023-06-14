Here’s official list of 12 contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is set to begin on June 17 and will stream on Jio Cinema

Final list of 12 contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants Jad Hadid, Akanksha Puri and Kevin Almasifar (Instagram)

Mumbai: As the premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 2 nears, the excitement among fans is only increasing. Viewers are eagerly awaiting the entertainment, drama, and suspense that the show never fails to deliver. Hosted by Salman Khan, BB OTT 2 is set to begin on June 17 and will stream on Jio Cinema.

And, the most awaited official list of the contestants is finally here! On Tuesday, makers of the show unveiled the first glimpses of all 12 participants who will be locked inside Salman’s show.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants List

  1. Manisha Rani
  2. Abhishek Malhan
  3. Akansha Puri
  4. Aaliya Siddiqui
  5. Jiya Shankar
  6. Puneet Superstar
  7. Falaq Naaz
  8. Palak Purswani
  9. Bebika Dhurve
  10. Kevin Almasifar
  11. Jad Hadid
  12. Cyrus Broacha

Who is your favourite contestant from the above list? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on BB OTT 2.

