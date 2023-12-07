Here’s Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Citadel Amazon Prime release date

Hyderabad: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. She has been part of various big hit films and has won several awards. The fans of the actress are excited to see her in the Indian adaption of Citadel and here we have good news for her fans.

Yes, the release date of the web series on the OTT platform has been confirmed. The actress will star opposite Varun Dhawan in Raj and DK’s Citadel and as per reports, the web series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in mid-2024, probably in May or June.

Citadel is actually an American spy action thriller TV series and in India, its adaption will be released on OTT platform – Amazon Prime Video.

Samanth Ruth Prabhu earlier made her OTT debut with Raj and DK’s Family Man 2 while Varun Dhawan is set to make his debut with the Indian version of Citadel. The Indian spin-off of Citadel was announced in December 2022 by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo.

Samantha was last seen in Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda and it is reported that Citadel’s team is now about to kick off the promotion of the web series. The actress is among the few South Indians who have got the big projects and her fans are excited to see her sharing screen with Varun Dhawan.