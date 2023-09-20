Here’s Shaheen Afridi, Ansha Afridi’s net worth, career & more

Karachi: Pakistani cricket sensation Shaheen Afridi and Ansha Afridi, daughter of former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, got married once again. After their private Nikah ceremony in February 2023, the couple hosted a grand wedding celebration on September 19 to celebrate their union with friends and family.

The extravagant wedding festivities took place in Karachi at a scenic venue yesterday. Pictures and videos from the event have been making waves on social media, sparking curiosity and excitement among fans and social media users.

Many are keen to learn more about the couple and their lesser-known facts like their net worth, education, and more. Keep reading.

Everything About Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Shah Afridi was born in 2000 in Landi Kotal, a town in the Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan. At 23 years of age, he has already made a significant mark in the cricketing world. Afridi, a left-handed batsman and left-arm fast bowler, primarily excels in his role as a bowler.

His journey in cricket began with his Test debut against New Zealand on December 3, 2018, followed by his ODI debut against Afghanistan on September 21, 2018, and T20I debut against West Indies on April 3, 2018, according to reports. He plays for Lahore Qalandars in ‘Pakistan Super League (PSL)’.

Shaheen Afridi Net Worth, Earnings 2023

According to multiple reports, Shaheen Afridi’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 58 crore. His earnings come from various sources, including salary, match fees, brand endorsements, and smart investments. Reportedly, his annual income is around Rs 12cr.

Everything About Ansha Afridi

Ansha Afridi is the daughter of former Pakistani all-rounder cricket player, Shahid Afridi. She has four sisters, Aqsa, Arwa, Ajwa, and Asmara. Her mother’s name is Naida Afridi. Ansha was born in 2002 and has completed her education from Karachi. Reportedly, she is a graduate. She is a private person and likes to keep her personal life away from the limelight.

Inspired by her father’s legacy, Ansha Afridi reportedly took a distinctive path by becoming a sportswriter in 2019. Beyond her writing desk, Ansha has actively ventured into social activism and has been vocal about various social issues. She has cemented her position as a notable Pakistani social activist. Her net worth and other details about her earnings have not been disclosed anywhere on internet.