Mumbai: Speculations regarding the trouble in Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza’s marriage have been doing rounds on internet for a while now. While the sports couple remained tight-lipped about it, a few reports claimed that they are ‘no more together’ and are only co-parenting their son Izhaan Mirza Malik. Though there is no official confirmation from the couple yet, several fans requested them to sort out and reunite soon.

And now, Shoaib has finally reacted to the rumours. The cricketer neither denied nor revealed anything about their alleged separation. His statement that is circulating in media reads: “It is our personal matter. Neither I nor my wife is answering this question. Leave it alone.”

Rumour mills have it that Sania Mirza’s marriage with Shoaib Malik is on the rocks after the cricketer’s alleged affair with Pakistan actress Ayesha Omar. Shoaib and Ayesha’s romantic photos from their photoshoot took the social media by storm.

A few days ago, a source close to the couple confirmed to the sports portal ‘Inside Sport‘ that they are officially divorced. “Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated,” the source said.

Sania Mirza’s constant cryptic posts on Instagram too are adding more fuel to the divorce rumours. Sania and Shoaib tied the knot in 2010 and had a son, Izhaan, in 2018. They have been staying in Dubai ever since they got married.