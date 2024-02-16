Here’s title of Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli’s big-budget movie

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu, the superstar loved by Tollywood fans, and SS Rajamouli, the most famous director, are joining hands for a never-seen-before film. It is being called SSMB29 for now. This movie will take us on a journey across the world and different storytelling styles.

Fans have been waiting for more and more update about the film. Latest update is about the mega project’s title.

According to latest buzz, Rajamouli has shortlisted two titles for his upcoming big movie. It is being said that “Maharaja” and “Chakravarthy” are two titles that being considered by the makers for SSMB29. However, there is no official announcement yet.

A Massive Budget and Ambitious Vision

There have been rumors going around that SSMB29 is going to set new benchmarks because it is being made with a budget of over Rs 1000 crores. It is said to be the most expensive movie in Indian film history. Recently, Mahesh went to Germany for movie preparations for his role.

In a recent interview, Vijayendra Prasad, the writer, revealed that the music sessions have also begun and the script is finished. The shooting of the movie will commence shortly.

The film is set against the lush backdrop of an African jungle. SSMB 29 promises to take audiences on an exhilarating ride. The film blends Indian mythology with cutting-edge global technologies, creating a unique fusion of storytelling.

Before the grand unveiling of SSMB 29, Mahesh Babu has entertained fans with Guntur Kaaram, a masala entertainer released on January 12, 2024 which became huge hit at box office. But it’s the collaboration with SS Rajamouli that has cinephiles buzzing with anticipation. As the film’s production gears up, the world awaits the arrival of this cinematic marvel.