Inside scoop: Mahesh Babu’s look in SS Rajamouli’s movie

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu’s latest movie Guntur Karam, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, recently released for Sankranthi was a success at the box office earning over Rs 200 crores.

After the mega success of Guntur Kaaram, the current focus of Mahesh Babu is the global adventure project SSMB29 directed by SS Rajamouli. It is being said that it will be one of the most expensive movies made in India on a whopping amount of Rs 800cr budget. Recently, Mahesh went to Germany to prepare for his mental and physical transformation for the movie.

Writer Vijayendra Prasad said in a recent interview that music sittings have also started and the story is complete. The film will go on floors soon.

Mahesh has shocked netizens and fans with his new look recently. Tollywood producer Dil Raju went to Mahesh’s house to invite him to the wedding of his elder son Ashish. Mahesh’s family was invited with a wedding card. On this occasion, Dil Raju posted a picture with Mahesh and Namrata on social media. The pic has now gone viral. fans are excited to see his new look in full beard.

As per the latest update, Mahesh Babu will be seen in full beard and long hair in SSMB29.

For the globe-trotting adventure film, Mahesh Babu will go through a body transformation. Not just that, Mahesh Babu will be joining heavy workshops and rehearsals that go on for months.

The teaming up of Mahesh with SS Rajamouli is all set to take the film to a height like never before and so the movie is all ready to offer audiences an immersive experience.