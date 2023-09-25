Here’s what Sania Mirza GIFTED to newly wed Parineeti Chopra

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th September 2023 2:32 pm IST
Here's what Sania Mirza GIFTED to newly wed Parineeti Chopra
Sania Mirza attends Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding in Udaipur (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha got married in a private ceremony on September 24 at the luxurious Leela Palace in Udaipur. The intimate event was attended by close friends and family members of the couple.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Parineeti’s best friend forever, Sania Mirza, a well-known tennis player, and her sister Anam Mirza were also present at the wedding. Their photos from the occasion went viral, offering a glimpse of their attire for the special day.

After the grand celebration, the Mirza sisters returned to Hyderabad, and they were spotted at Udaipur airport.

MS Education Academy

When questioned by photographers about the gift she gave to Parineeti, Sania Mirza politely mentioned that she had blessed the newlywed couple. A media person asked, “Kya kuch aapne gift diya?”

Sania replied, “Kya gift diya? Aap log ne kya diya? Blessings diya.”

While interacting with the paparazzi Sania spoke about how was the wedding and said, “Bahut enjoy kiya (we enjoyed a lot).” Watch the video shared by Viral Bhayani below.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th September 2023 2:32 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
Back to top button