Here’s what Urvashi Rautela wrote after Rishabh Pant’s car accident

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has shared a cryptic post after learning about Indian wicketkeeper- batsman Rishabh Pant’s horrific car accident.

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself dressed in an all white dancer outfit.

She captioned it: “Praying” and added a white heart and a white pigeon in the caption.

Early on Friday morning, Pant, 25, suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

He has been admitted to Max Hospital in Dehradun after being initially taken to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre. Pant was on his way to his hometown Roorkee in the state of Uttarakhand from New Delhi.

Pant has suffered two cuts on his forehead, apart from a ligament tear in his right knee, abrasion injuries on back, and hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe, said Jay Shah, the Honorary Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in an official statement on Friday.

Pant was part of the India Test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh a couple of days ago in Dhaka, where he hit a match-winning 93 in the first innings of the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. He was not named in India’s T20I and ODI squads for matches against Sri Lanka starting on January 3.

It was in 2018, when dating rumours about Pant and Urvashi started doing the rounds. The two were spotted entering and leaving restaurants. However, a year later, Pant dismissed all rumours and shared that he is in a relationship with girlfriend Isha Negi.