Here’s when Katrina Kaif will welcome her first child

Mumbai: Popular Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is making less public appearances as she is busy shooting Tiger 3. There were rumours that she is pregnant that is why she is dodging media and other public appearances but it turned out to be fake. Recently, sources revealed that she is avoiding public appearances to make her Tiger 3 character more exciting. Whatever, but fans want to know when she is planning her first child. If you too want to know then scroll down.

Katrina Kaif seems to be quite focused on her career rightnow. As per a report in Etimes, the actress has discussed pregnancy with her close friends. Quoting sources, report claims that the Tiger 3 actress will plan a baby only after completing her projects in hand including Farah Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. According to the report, Katrina Kaif has told her friends, “I shall plan a baby only after I finish shooting for the films- which I am doing with Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar.”

Kat will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Jee Le Zaraa, which is going to be the female version of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara,. The movie shooting has not started yet. The actress will be seen in Vijay Sethupathi film titled Merry Christmas too.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, 2019 in Rajasthan. It was a very intimate wedding with only a few people from the industry invited.