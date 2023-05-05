Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce: A new shocking update!

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who were once considered as one of the most adored couples in the Telugu film industry, made headlines when they announced their divorce over a year ago. Despite the passage of time, their relationship and bitter end continue to be a topic of discussion among their fans and the media.

The former couple’s high-profile marriage and subsequent split continue to be the talk of the town, with fans eagerly following their personal lives and professional careers. And now, Naga Chaitanya, in his latest interview with ETimes revealed that he and Sam got separated over 2 years ago, which means much before their official announcement that was made in October 2021.

Speaking to the news portal, the Love Story actor said, “Yes. It’s been more than two years since we separated and a year since we were formally divorced. The court has granted us a divorce. Both of us have moved on with our lives. I have tremendous respect for that phase of my life.”

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni (Instagram)

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, who got married in October 2017, had been the talk of the town ever since they announced their engagement. They were considered one of the most adorable couples in the Telugu film industry and had shared screen space in several movies, including “Ye Maaya Chesave”, “Oh! Baby” and “Majili”.

However, rumors of trouble in their marriage began to surface in early 2021, with several reports suggesting that the couple had been living separately for a while. Despite their best efforts to keep their personal lives private, the couple’s separation eventually became public knowledge.

While Naga Chaitanya did not delve into the reasons for the separation, he did mention that both he and Samantha had moved on with their lives.