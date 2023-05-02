Here’s why Priyanka Chahar Choudhary dint win Bigg Boss 16

Mumbai: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular television actress who has won the hearts of many with her performances on the small screen. She recently participated in the highly anticipated reality show, Bigg Boss 16, where fans were rooting for her to take home the coveted title. However, to the disappointment of many, Priyanka lost out on the title to MC Stan. This left fans wondering what led to her loss and what the real reason behind it could be.

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (Instagram)

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Apurva Agnihotri was quizzed about BB16’s winner in his latest interview to which he replied saying, “Itna predictable ho gaya tha ki in logon ne last me apna winner mere khayal se change kar diya hoga.” Fans are now wondering if he just spilled beans about MC Stan’s last minute win and how makers flipped the coin.

In case you are not aware, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was a participant in Bigg Boss 16, where she emerged as the second runner up. The show got concluded in February where Shiv Thakare was declared as the first runner up of the show, while the coveted trophy was lifted by MC Stan. Although she did not win the title, Priyanka’s stint on the popular reality show was highly impressive and managed to capture the hearts of millions of fans who were rooting for her.