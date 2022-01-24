Here’s why Samantha deleted divorce post from Instagram

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently made headlines after she deleted divorce post from Instagram months after announcing her separation from husband Naga Chaitanya. Her social media activity had left fans surprised. Many believed this to be a hint about their patch-up.

Well, it seems like the truth is something different. As per a report by Gulte, Samantha’s decision to remove her divorce statement from social media has nothing to do with her getting back together with Naga Chaitanya. Their tweet read: “@Samanthaprabhu2 deletes her divorce post on Instagram. Even before one jumps in to what’s cooking, it’s learnt that #Samantha is going clutter-free on her Insta and deleting the posts that no longer relatable to her life. Sadly, Chay Sam may not reunite again as both moved on.”

.@Samanthaprabhu2 deletes her divorce post on Instagram. Even before one jumps in to what’s cooking, it’s learnt that #Samantha is going clutter-free on her Insta & deleting the posts that no longer relatable to her life. Sadly, Chay Sam may not reunite again as both moved on! pic.twitter.com/FCcTsjhfWM — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) January 21, 2022

Earlier in October last year, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split on social media by issuing a joint statement.

On the professional front, Samantha will soon be making her entry into Hollywood. She is also having a couple of south releases such as ‘Kaathu Vakulla Rendu Kaadhal’ in Tamil ‘Shaakuntalam’ and ‘Yashoda’ in Telugu.