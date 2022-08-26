Here’s why several artists are boycotting Berlin Pop-Kultur Festival

A group of artists withdrew from the Pop-Kultur Festival in the capital, Berlin, in a protest against the Israeli embassy in Berlin sponsoring and supporting the festival.

French singer, Lafawndah issued a strong statement in which she announced her withdrawal from the festival, denouncing the festival administration’s contribution to “washing out the crimes of the occupation and its blindness to the massacres committed against children in the Gaza Strip during the recent aggression”.

“Israel is an apartheid state that systematically oppresses the Palestinians,” Lafawndah wrote on Instagram.

Saudi-British singer-songwriter, Alewya, known for her trap music and Afro beats, also withdrew her participation in the event owing to its partnership with Israel.

She wrote on her Instagram story, “Free Palestine. every. F***ing. Day. Until it is done.”

Alewya gets straight to the point in her statement withdrawing from @popkulturberlin. Solidarity is every day. Solidarity is precious. Thank you, Alewya.#popkultur #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/gsNPDBNQ1s — Boycott Pop-Kultur Festival (@BoycottPKBerlin) August 26, 2022

Artists who have also pulled out from the event include Parisian musician, Franky Gogo, and the singer, Trustfall, who was due to perform alongside Lafawndah.

The movement praised the global cultural and artistic boycott of “the system of settler colonialism and the Israeli apartheid who chose to stand by truth and justice.”

نحيّي الفنانة المصرية الأثيوبية "أليويا" (Alewya) والفنانة الفرنسية من أصول مصرية "لفواندا" (Lafwandah) والفنان "فرانكي جوجو" (franky Gogo) لانسحابهم من مهرجان "بوب كولتور" (Pop Kultur) الألماني الضخم الذي استأنف شراكته مع السفارة الإسرائيلية في برلين.@BdsEgypt



1/3🧵 pic.twitter.com/TaHcXNGalY — حركة مقاطعة إسرائيل (BDS) (@BDS_Arabic) August 24, 2022

أول ضربات المقاطعة لمهرجان Pop Kultur الألماني، الذي أصر على مواصلة عقد شراكته مع الاحتلال، وقبول التمويل من سفارة الاحتلال في برلين.



الفنانة لافوندة، تعلن انسحابها في بيان قوي اللهجة، هاجمت فيه الاحتلال وجرائمه، وأدانت تواطئ إدارة المهرجان وتعاميها عن المجازر ضد أطفال غزة. pic.twitter.com/xbnKh4vKxc — مقاطعة (@Boycott4Pal) August 24, 2022

Lafawndah et Franky Gogo ont annulé leur participation au festival #PopKultur de Berlin pour ne pas blanchir l'#apartheid israélien. @oklou_, nous vous appelons à faire de même. https://t.co/EVj20Toybk — BDS France (@Campagnebds) August 24, 2022

This is not the first time that the Embassy of Israel in Germany has contributed to sponsoring this festival, but the organizers, initially never include the embassy in the list of sponsors on its website and pages on social media, in an attempt to deceive the invitees from Arab countries, however, the embassy’s logo appears on tickets and festival posters.

The Pop-Kultur Festival is held for 3 days, in August annually, with the participation of dozens of bands and artists from around the world.