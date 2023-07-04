Here’s why Tamannaah has no property or home in Hyderabad

Published: 4th July 2023 12:09 pm IST
Tamannaah Bhatia (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Tamannaah Bhatia, who has been making headlines for her relationship with her co-star Vijay Varma, is now grabbing attention for something else.

What is it exactly? But before we get into the topic, did you know Tamannaah Bhatia has no property in Hyderabad? Yes, you read that correctly.

Tamannaah Bhatia, the prominent Telugu actress, recently disclosed why she does not buy a home in Hyderabad in an interview with journalist Prema. When queried about her Hyderabad home, the Milky Beauty replied, “Because my home is in Mumbai, and that’s where my parents stay. I prefer staying in hotel rooms because I don’t want to worry about doing laundry or searching for food cravings late at night. I simply don’t have the time for it.”

Tamannaah’s choice of hotel rooms versus having a house in Hyderabad reflects her hectic lifestyle and the comfort she cherishes. Given her home base in Mumbai and the fact that her parents live there, it makes sense for her to emphasis staying in hotel rooms while in Hyderabad.

On the professional front, Tamannaah was most recently seen in Lust Stories 2, a Netflix series.

