Hyderabad: Luxury brands are no strangers to jaw-dropping products that leave us scratching our heads. From 10,000 USD micro-bags that can’t even hold a mint to diamond-studded paperclips, these fashion giants know how to get the internet buzzing with their outlandish creations. And now, French luxury brand Hermes has taken things to a whole new level with a product that’s hard to believe, decorative band-aids. Yes, you read that right. Band-aids.

A Costly Band-Aid?

Hermes recently introduced a set of three decorative leather “band-aids” as part of their Petit h collection. And get this: each set is priced at a whopping Rs. 18,000. But don’t expect these to heal cuts or bruises.

Hermès dropped Leather Band-Aids & they might be the best product of the year lmao pic.twitter.com/El8VJtDlrN — Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) December 9, 2025

These band-aids are purely for style, designed to cover imperfections in your belongings, making them look chic and fashionable. Made from soft lambskin, the band-aids come in red, beige, and yellow, with the brand’s iconic logo front and center.

Not Your Average Band-Aid

While the name might suggest medical use, these band-aids are anything but practical. Hermès markets them as “reusable patches” that can be used to personalize everyday items like your phone, laptop, or even photos. The idea behind them? Symbolizing durability like an object that has been “repaired” and is made to last, in true Hermes style.

Hermes band-aids are a prime example of luxury fashion pushing the boundaries of what is considered practical. The brand is not selling function but rather the exclusivity of owning an outlandish, niche item. For some, these band-aids are more than just decorative patches they are a statement of wealth, status, and an insider luxury flex.