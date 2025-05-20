Mumbai: Anubhav Sinha is a popular filmmaker in Bollywood. He is known for making strong, meaningful films like Mulk, Article 15, and Thappad. But one of his biggest and most expensive films was Ra.One, released in 2011. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan and was full of action and visual effects. Even though people were excited before its release, Ra.One got mixed reviews and did not do well in theatres.

In a recent interview, Anubhav Sinha spoke about Ra.One and shared something beautiful about Shah Rukh Khan. He said that even with all his fame and money, SRK is still a “middle-class boy at heart.”

“It is so strange that he continues to be a middle-class boy at heart. He’s so middle-class it’s not funny. See, middle-class is not just about money. The last time I met him, I told him that he’s quite middle-class. And he agreed (laughs). He has all the money in the world! But what makes you happy? Does the Gucci make you happier, or does the fact that your sister is happy make you happier?” he said.

Anubhav praised how Shah Rukh stays grounded and values his family. He said it’s amazing how someone so famous still cares deeply for his sister Shahnaz and children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. “It’s a big achievement to stay so humble,” he added. “More than making the film, it was a privilege to know him.”

What’s Next for Shah Rukh Khan?

Shah Rukh Khan is now working on his next film King, where he will act alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. The movie is expected to release in mid-2026, and fans are eagerly waiting to see them share the screen for the first time.