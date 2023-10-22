Hezbollah fighter killed in Lebanese-Israeli confrontations

Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 22nd October 2023 10:46 am IST
Hezbollah fighter killed in Lebanese-Israeli confrontations
A view shows illumination flares in the sky by Israel's border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, as seen from its Israeli side October 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Beirut: A Hezbollah fighter was killed and another was injured in Israeli bombardment on the Lebanese-Israeli border, the Shiite military group has said.

A statement issued on Saturday evening noted that Hezbollah mourned its fighter, without providing more details.

Hezbollah also announced that its fighters fired guided missiles at an Israeli Hummer vehicle in the vicinity of Dovev in northern Israel, “killing and wounding its crew members”, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sources from the Lebanese Internal Security Forces told news agency that the Israeli army bombed the outskirts of about 20 southern towns, causing severe damage to 15 homes and fires in forest areas and vineyards.

Meanwhile, Lebanese military sources said that an Israeli drone fired a missile at a car in the centre of the town of Hula in southeastern Lebanon, killing its driver and wounding another person.

Hezbollah retaliated by targeting four Israeli sites in the occupied Shebaa Farms and the Kfarchouba Hills with guided missiles and bombed three other areas with rockets and artillery shells, the sources added.

The escalation on the Lebanese-Israeli border began when Hezbollah fired multiple rockets on Oct. 8 toward Israeli military sites in support of a Hamas surprise attack against Israel. In response, the Israeli forces fired heavy artillery on southeastern Lebanon on the same day.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
