Hezbollah launches drone strike on Israeli airbase following attack on Iran

Just hours after Israel conducted air strikes on military facilities in Iran, Hezbollah launched a volley of around 80 projectiles at Israeli bases on Saturday, October 26, the Israeli army said.

In a series of statements, Hezbollah claimed “rocket salvoes” on five residential areas in northern Israel, including the outskirts of Krayot near Haifa.

Earlier today, Israel carried out a series of airstrikes targeting military installations in Iran and issued a warning of potential retaliation. The Israeli government stated it would be compelled to respond and has identified additional targets for future strikes if necessary.



The strikes come in response to the October 1 missile attack during which Iran fired approximately 200 ballistic missiles at Israel.

Also Read Israel attacks Iran in bold move, warns against retaliation

Separately, Israeli ground forces have initiated an incursion into Lebanon. The strike coincided with the return of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken from a Middle East tour where he urged Israel to avoid escalating the conflict and exclude nuclear facilities in any Iranian operation.

White House National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett acknowledged Israel’s targeted strikes on Iranian military targets, referring further inquiries to the Israeli government.