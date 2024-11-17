Hezbollah spokesman killed in Israeli strike on Beirut: Report

Hezbollah spokesman Mohammed Afif was reportedly killed in an Israeli strike in central Beirut, Lebanon on Sunday, November 17, Lebanese security sources told Reuters.

The strike affected the area where many people, displaced from Beirut’s southern suburbs, were seeking refuge.

While there was no immediate confirmation from Hezbollah.

شنّ العدو الإسرائيلي غارة في العاصمة #بيروت على مبنى في منطقة رأس النبع pic.twitter.com/Qn1Go8PW8H — Al Modon – المدن (@almodononline) November 17, 2024

Earlier in the day, Israeli warplanes attacked the southern suburbs of Beirut after the military warned people to evacuate from several buildings.

Since September 23, the Israeli forces has been intensifying air attacks on Lebanon, escalating tensions with Hezbollah, which has been engaging in firefights across the Lebanese-Israeli border since October 8, 2023.

Since October 8, Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon have resulted in 3,452 deaths and 14,664 injuries, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.