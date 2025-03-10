Hezbollah vows to end Israeli presence in Lebanon

Beirut: Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem reaffirmed that the group will not permit any Israeli presence in southern Lebanon, emphasising Hezbollah’s enduring strength and commitment to Lebanon’s defence.

In a televised interview with al-Manar TV, Qassem disclosed that during the ceasefire agreement, Hezbollah ceased operations but maintained full military readiness.

“Over the past 60 days, Israel has committed numerous violations. The agreement clearly stipulates that Israel must retreat beyond the Litani River,” he added.

On domestic matters, Qassem reiterated Hezbollah’s dedication to national stability and governance, endorsing the exclusive authority of security forces over internal security, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, he maintained that Hezbollah’s arms are crucial for confronting Israel. “Israel poses an existential threat, and resistance is Lebanon’s right,” he declared.

Qassem also addressed Lebanon’s reconstruction, affirming that rebuilding war-torn areas is a state responsibility. He emphasised Hezbollah’s continued role in political and military affairs, asserting that “resistance” will persist as long as Israeli threats remain.

A truce agreement, reached on November 27, 2024, largely halted over a year of hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, including a two-month full-scale war that saw Israeli ground troop deployments.

The agreement mandated the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon within 60 days; however, Israel has maintained a presence in five strategic positions along the border, citing ongoing threats from Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, a Lebanese soldier and a civilian were wounded on Sunday by Israeli gunfire near the northern entrance of Kafr Kila village in southern Lebanon, according to official Lebanese sources.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israeli forces opened fire near the Fatima Gate in Kafr Kila, injuring a Lebanese army soldier.

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center, affiliated with the Health Ministry, confirmed that a citizen was critically injured by Israeli gunfire in Kafr Kila.

According to the NNA, another incident took place in the border village of Blida, where a small explosive device detonated, injuring a citizen who was collecting scrap metal. It added that the injured had been transported to a hospital in Nabatieh and his condition was stable.

Since November 27, 2024, a US- and French-brokered ceasefire agreement has been in effect, putting an end to over a year of clashes between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, which were triggered by the war in the Gaza Strip.

Although the agreement mandates a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, Israeli forces remain stationed in five key positions along the Lebanese border well past the February 18 deadline and continue strikes in Lebanon, claiming they are aimed at neutralising “threats” posed by Hezbollah.