Hi-Life exhibition to be held on Feb 13, 14, 15

Hyderabad: Hi-Life Exhibition is set for an electrifying showcase of its enthralling exhibition in Hyderabad which is all set to make the season of wedding and festive shopping exciting. “HI-LIFE EXHIBITION” will feature in Hyderabad on 13th, 14th, 15th February 2022 at HICC-Novotel, Hi-tech City, Hyderabad.

Hi-Life Exhibition will showcase the appealing collection of creative fashion wear, bridal wear, designer wear, accessories, jewellery, and more.

Actresses Sravanthi Prashanth, Sahasra Reddy, Srilekha along with Fashion Lovers, Models at the Grand Curtain Raiser-Fashion Showcase of Hilife Exhibition at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Actress Sravanthi Prashant, Sahasra Reddy, top Models, fashion lovers, and fashion enthusiasts graced the grand curtain raiser of the Hi-Life Exhibition. All COVID safety protocols will be adhered to at the exhibition.