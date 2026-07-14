Hidden camera shows man stealing women’s innerwear, arrested

Bengaluru: Indiranagar Police arrested a man on Monday, July 13, accused of repeatedly stealing women’s innerwear from a residential locality in Hoysala Nagar after residents installed a hidden camera to identify the suspect.

The accused has been identified as Saddam Hussain. According to the police, young women in the neighbourhood had been troubled for nearly six months as innerwear hung out to dry on balconies and verandas mysteriously disappeared.

Residents also noticed an unusual pattern, with the stolen garments often being replaced by older clothes the following day before new ones were allegedly taken again.

Installed hidden cameras

Determined to identify the culprit, the women secretly installed a hidden camera near the drying area on July 1. The closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage allegedly captured the accused entering the premises around 3 am on July 2 and taking the garments. The footage also reportedly showed him engaging in inappropriate behaviour while wearing the stolen clothing.

Based on the video evidence, the women lodged a complaint with the Indiranagar Police. Acting swiftly, police traced and arrested Saddam Hussain. Investigators are questioning him to determine the motive behind the alleged acts and whether he was involved in similar incidents elsewhere.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.