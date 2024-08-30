Hidden cameras found in girls’ hostel washroom at engineering college in AP

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu ordered an inquiry.

Updated: 30th August 2024 11:30 am IST
A hotel owner in Shamshabad has been booked for filming guests with a hidden camera.
A protest erupted at an engineering college in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, after students allegedly found cameras in the washroom of the girls’ hostel.

The protest, which began on Thursday night, continued until 3:30 AM at the engineering college located in Gudlavalleru. The students have demanded action against those responsible for the incident.

Many students have accused Vijay, a final-year student at the engineering college, of placing the cameras and selling the videos.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control.

As part of the investigation, Vijay was questioned, and his laptop and cellphone were seized.

Following the incident, chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu ordered an inquiry. He instructed minister Kollu Ravindra, the district collector, and the superintendent of police to visit the college.

