High blood pressure? Dark chocolate, tea may help, says study

New Delhi: If you are finding it hard to control hypertension or high blood pressure then eating dark chocolate, grapes, or drinking tea may help you, according to a study.

Researchers from the University of Surrey, UK, found that naturally occurring compounds called flavan-3-ols — found in cocoa, tea, apples, and grapes — may improve blood pressure and the health of our blood vessels.

The research, published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, analysed data from 145 randomised controlled studies, and found that regular consumption of flavan-3-ols can lead to a reduction in blood pressure readings, particularly in people with elevated or high blood pressure.

In some cases, the average blood pressure-lowering effects were comparable to those seen with some medications, said the researchers.

“The findings are encouraging for those looking for accessible ways to manage their blood pressure and support their heart health through enjoyable dietary changes,” said lead author Professor Christian Heiss, Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of Surrey.

“Incorporating small amounts of commonly consumed foods like tea, apples, dark chocolate, or cocoa powder into a daily balanced diet could provide beneficial amounts of flavan-3-ols,” Heiss added.

Flavan-3-ols were also found to improve the function of the endothelium — the inner lining of blood vessels — which is crucial for overall cardiovascular health.

This improvement occurred independently of blood pressure changes, suggesting a broader positive impact on the circulatory system.

“While not a replacement for prescribed medications or medical advice, including more flavan-3-ol-rich foods in a daily routine could be a valuable addition to a healthy lifestyle, especially for those with higher blood pressure. These are findings that, although promising, require ongoing investigation,” Heiss said.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a major global health concern, affecting an estimated 1.28 billion adults worldwide.

This common, deadly condition leads to stroke, heart attack, heart failure, kidney damage, and many other health problems.

Lifestyle changes like eating a healthier diet, quitting tobacco, and being more active can help lower blood pressure.