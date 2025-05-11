Telangana sees slight rise in maternal mortality ratio for 2019-21

Hyderabad: The latest data released by the Sample Registration System (SRS) under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs reveals a slight increase in the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) in Telangana during the period 2019-21.

The MMR in Telangana rose from 43 per 100,000 live births in 2018-20 to 45 in 2019-21. Despite this marginal increase, Telangana continues to maintain one of the lowest maternal mortality rates among Indian states, reflecting its strong performance in maternal health.

Telangana’s MMR of 45 is also slightly lower than Andhra Pradesh’s 46 for the same period.

Both states have seen a small rise compared to the previous period, but remain well below the national average MMR of 93 recorded in 2019-21.

Telangana ranks behind Kerala, Maharashtra

In the southern region, the average MMR has actually decreased from 49 to 47, showing overall progress in maternal health. Telangana ranks just behind Kerala (20) and Maharashtra (38), and ahead of Tamil Nadu (49), Jharkhand (51), Gujarat (53), and Karnataka (63).

This positions Telangana as a leader in maternal health among southern states.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has noted that Telangana, along with Andhra Pradesh and other southern states, has already met the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of reducing maternal mortality to below 70 by 2030.

This is a notable milestone in the country’s efforts to improve maternal health outcomes.

Maternal Mortality Ratio is calculated based on the number of maternal deaths per 100,000 live births during a specific period.

While Telangana’s slight increase in MMR calls for continued vigilance, the state’s overall low ratio highlights the effectiveness of its maternal health initiatives and healthcare infrastructure.

Situation in MP, Assam, UP alarming

In contrast, several states such as Madhya Pradesh (175), Assam (162), and Uttar Pradesh (151) still report alarmingly high maternal mortality ratios.