High Commission of India issues advisory for Indians visiting UK

Hyderabad: The High Commission of India has issued an advisory for Indians visiting the United Kingdom (UK) amid recent disturbances in some parts of the country.

The advisory stated, “Indian travellers would be aware of recent disturbances in some parts of the United Kingdom. The High Commission of India in London is closely monitoring the situation. Visitors from India are advised to stay vigilant and exercise due caution while travelling in the UK. It is advisable to follow local news and advisories issued by local security agencies, and to avoid areas where protests are underway.”

It also mentioned that in case of an emergency, the High Commission of India can be contacted by dialing +44(0)2078369147 or by visiting the office located at Aldwych, London.

Unrest is prevailing in some parts of the UK as violent clashes involving anti-immigration far-right groups continued to spread over the weekend.

Bricks were hurled, fireworks thrown, windows of a hotel housing asylum seekers smashed, shops attacked and set on fire, and several scuffles broke out between mobs and the police in Liverpool, Hull, Bristol, Leeds, Blackpool, Stoke-on-Trent, Belfast, Nottingham, and Manchester on Saturday.

UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper warned the mobs they will “pay the price” for such “criminal disorder and violent thuggery.”

