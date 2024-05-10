Telangana HC rejects Delhi police’s plea in Amit Shah video case

Hyderabad: Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court declined to grant permission for the lunch motion filed by the Delhi police, seeking to overturn the order prohibiting coercive action against individuals accused of creating and circulating a manipulated video featuring Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

A team from Delhi police had recently arrived in Hyderabad to probe a criminal case concerning the fabrication and dissemination of the video clip containing remarks attributed to the Union Minister regarding reservations.

During the hearing, the judge considered the arguments presented by Delhi police counsel Srujan Reddy, suggesting that Delhi police could pursue alternative avenues such as obtaining a prisoner transit warrant from a lower court to facilitate further investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police initiated a separate investigation based on a complaint lodged by BJP general secretary Premender Reddy, alleging similar content manipulation. Subsequently, CCS sleuths arrested Manne Satish and five others, all members of the Congress party’s social media cell, who were later granted bail by a local court.

In response, Manne Satish and his associates moved the High Court, filing a writ petition seeking protection against arrest. Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, presiding over the case, directed Delhi police to refrain from taking coercive measures against the petitioners and urged adherence to due legal processes.

Subsequently, Delhi police lodged a lunch motion to overturn Justice Vijaysen Reddy’s order. However, Justice Bhaskar Reddy refused to entertain the motion, adjourning the matter until June 12 for further deliberation.