High Power committee to develop OU visits ISB on study tour

Hyderabad: In a major boost to the fund crunched Osmania University (OU), the Telangana government on Friday, October 24, said that it will will develop comprehensive infrastructure facilities at OU to enhance academic excellence and to develop a holistic personality development of student community in the campus.

As the first step in this direction, the High Power committee constituted to develop OU visited the Indian School of Business in Gachibowli as a study tour on 24 and 25 October. It will later IIT Hyderabad. The “nuances drawn from these premiere Institutions will forge the blue print” for Osmania University’s development, said the government.

The development is significant as Osmania University was always short of funds before the bifurcation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Post the creation of Telangana, the varsity continued to face funding issues. Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy recently visited OU and had assured and announced Rs 1000 crores to “transform” it into a world-class institution.

It may be noted that OU, which was founded in 1917-18, is the oldest and largest university in Hyderabad and Telangana with a great historical legacy. It is also one of the oldest institutions in southern India, which was originally founded as a vernacular university (Urdu).

“The Government has issued a Memo drafting a High-power Committee to assess and evaluate the requirements to reach such a goal and design a master plan on the lines of world-class universities viz., infrastructure, curriculum, student support activities etc , to align with the vision and mission of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana Sri. A. Revanth Reddy garu, and his commitment to transform Osmania University into a world- class University,” said a press release from the government.

The High-power committee constituted to develop OU under the guidance of Keshava Rao, advisor to government and secretary (education) Yogita Rana has held deliberations with the committee members for the same. Apart from vice chancellors and other officials from the Telangana government, new members identified from different fields of academic, administrative and allied areas of excellence will be inducted into the Committee, as the work progresses, stated the government.