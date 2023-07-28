Highest grossing movies of Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh’s career

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, aka Rocky and Rani, are two of Bollywood‘s most successful actors. The duo who co-starred in the Oscar-nominated film Gully Boy have had numerous hits throughout their careers, but what is their highest-grossing film?

Alia Bhatt’s Highest-Grossing Film

Alia Bhatt is currently ranked as one of India’s top actresses. Throughout her decade-long career as a lead actress in the Indian film industry, the actress has been associated with some of the country’s most beloved films. She did not have it easy at the start of her career, having to deal with a lot of unwarranted hatred as well as nasty personal remarks.

The actress did not let the negative press get to her head, and she is now among the top commercial actors in the country. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress’s highest-grossing film, according to the report, is Brahamstra, which grossed more than Rs. 250 crore.

Ranveer Singh’s Highest-Grossing Film

Ranveer Singh has been in the film industry for over a decade and has established himself as a trustworthy brand. There has been some upheaval since the covid outbreak, and film quality has reached an all-time low.

The actor is expected to return to winning ways with his next film, Rocky Aur, Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which is aimed at a broader audience. According to reports, his highest-grossing film is Padmavaat, which grossed approximately more than 300 crores at the box office.

Will Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani be able to break this record, or will it fall short? Time will tell.

