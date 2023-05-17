Highest in 40 years: Saudi receives 31.81mm of rainfall in April

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Arabia recorded a average rainfall, with 31.81 mm in April, which is the highest in 40 years, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

In April 2022, the average rainfall in the Kingdom was estimated at 9.2 mm.

The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has confirmed in a report that the number of rainy days during the month of April included 26 days, and included most regions of the Kingdom.

The highest number of rainfall measurements on a single day were recorded on April 25 with 137 measurements.

The highest rainfall measurement was recorded on the 14th of the month in the Kingdom’s southern region of Asir amounting to 79 mm.

The rain waters supplied to 146 dams in the Kingdom amounted to 118 million cubic meters in April, compared to 12.2 million cubic meters during the same month of 2022.

The dams in the Asir region got the lion’s share of the flood waters resulting from the rainfall in April, amounting to 28.5 million cubic meters.

In the winter months, several regions of Saudi Arabia experienced heavy rains that prompted the authorities to suspend classes and switch to online learning.

During the past winter, Saudi Arabia witnessed heavy rains in cities, including Makkah, Madinah and Jeddah.

As a result of the heavy rains, torrents swept the streets of various regions of Saudi cities, and led to the drowning of some parked cars, and water entering shops.

People were advised not to risk moving during flash floods and to stay away from trees and billboards that might get tripped up by strong winds.