Saudi Arabia stops issuing taxi licenses in Makkah
Representative image

Riyadh: The Minister of Transport and Logistics Services in Saudi Arabia, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, has issued a decision to stop receiving applications for issuing licenses and adding cars in the public taxi activity in the holy city of Makkah, local media reported

The decision excludes applications that were registered before the issuance of ministry’s decision on May 12.

According to the decision, the application procedures and their requirements are completed by the establishments within a period of three months from the date of submission of the application, Arabic daily Okaz reported.

This is after reviewing the public transport law on roads in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the regulations of the General Transportation Authority, and the decision to approve the regulations governing public taxi fares, taxi brokers and guided vehicles.

