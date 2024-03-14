Highest paid director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga to beat SS Rajamouli?

Hyderabad: After the huge success of Hindi film Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, Sandeep Vanga Reddy has now decided to go back to his roots and make a powerful Telugu film.

Last year, acclaimed director Sandeep Reddy Vanga made waves when he announced his new Telugu film ‘Spirit’ starring stunning actor Prabhas. As soon as Vanga and Prabhas announced this collaboration, their fans went into a frenzy with excitement.

Spirit promises to be a violent cop thriller, a genre that Vanga has mastered with his previous hit. The anticipation surrounding this film is palpable, especially given Prabhas’ star power and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s storytelling prowess. But there’s more to this project than meets the eye.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Remuneration Per Movie

What if we told you that Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to be among the highest-paid directors in the industry? According to a report by Telugu Cinema, Vanga and his brother (who is also a producer) earned a staggering Rs. 200 crore for his work on Ranbir starrer Animal. Now, here’s where it gets interesting: SS Rajamouli, the visionary behind the Baahubali, commands a salary of Rs. 100 to Rs. 150 crore per film.

Sandeep Reddy from the sets of Arjun Reddy. (Image Source: X)

But wait, there’s a twist! If Sandeep’s next Telugu film manages to earn at least Rs. 1000 crore at the box office, he could earn the same amount as a Baahubali director. The stakes are high and the expectations are high. The film industry is buzzing with speculation about whether Spirit will be this big a feat.

Spirit is a joint venture between T-Series and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Their collaboration aims to provide an incredible cinematic experience that resonates with audiences around the world. With Animal’s overwhelming success, both sides are eager to make some of that magic. If all goes well, we will see Vanga’s fee increase to the Rs. 125-150 crore range, putting it on par with the famous Rajamauli.